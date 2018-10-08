Sometimes things go wrong with your devices, and sometimes the path you think will solve it winds up running you in circles. The same things can happen to your two favorite geeks, and this week’s show talks about some of that while also answering your questions and solving your problems. Press play and enjoy!
MGG 730: Don't Panic, Kernel. It's Just a Kill Switch and a Nuke-and-Pave
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 730 for Monday, October 8, 2018
- 00:02:18 Jeff-Disabling Siri Text Suggestions
- 00:07:13 Why no T2 to T3 Cables?
- 00:11:28 Doug-Mojave requires Mail-Plugin Authorization
- 00:13:26 Brett-729-Terminus for iOS (freely-available Terminal app)
- 00:14:02 Mike-729-WebSSH
- 00:15:10 Mike-724-Use credit card double warranty protection
- 00:22:14 Chapterized MGG
- 00:22:20 Windows failures lead to … Linux!
- 00:26:05 CSF-Ubuntu Live CD (aka USB Stick)
- 00:27:08 CSF-Etcher
- 00:36:18 Abdullah-Mojave Upgrade left me with a slow Mac
- 00:37:44 Bruce-729-Reformat as APFS from Scratch
- 00:41:09 Chris-S/MIME Issue in Mail with Mojave
- 00:49:54 Wilko-Repairing and Renaming a drive
- 00:54:43 Tanel-Apple Support options
- 00:58:53 David-That Apple Software Kill-Switch
- 01:02:12 Eric-Don’t (Kernel) Panic
- 01:05:37 Tim-Cable Modem Surge Protection
- 01:11:01 Mesh 2.0
- 01:12:28 Synology SRM 1.2 is out: Enable Threat Protection, Disable Safe Access
- 01:14:32 Scott-DNS on Mac vs. Router
- Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 DNS
- eero Plus works better than Synology Safe Access
- 01:25:31 MGG 730 Outtro
