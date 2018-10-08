Don’t Panic, Kernel. It’s Just a Kill Switch and a Nuke-and-Pave – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 730

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Sometimes things go wrong with your devices, and sometimes the path you think will solve it winds up running you in circles. The same things can happen to your two favorite geeks, and this week’s show talks about some of that while also answering your questions and solving your problems. Press play and enjoy!

Kernel Panic - Mac Geek Gab 730
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 730: Don't Panic, Kernel. It's Just a Kill Switch and a Nuke-and-Pave

10:00 AM Oct. 8th, 2018 | 01:28:38

Sometimes things go wrong with your devices, and sometimes the path you think will solve it winds up running you in circles. The same things can happen to your two favorite geeks, and this week’s show talks about some of that while also answering your...

Sponsors

SPONSOR: TextExpander – TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

SPONSOR: Ring – Go to Ring.com/MGG to learn how you can get whole home security for only $10 month.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account