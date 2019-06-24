So much Cool Stuff Found, so little time. And Quick Tips? And questions? Topics include controlling your date picker, switching apps faster, getting your storage and backups in order, tweaking autocorrect and much, much more. Oh, and Wi-Fi. Yeah, there’s lots here. Let’s go learn five new things, shall we?
MGG 767: I Hate It When My Computer Won't Behave
So much Cool Stuff Found, so little time. And Quick Tips? And questions? Topics include controlling your date picker, switching apps faster, getting your storage and backups in order, tweaking autocorrect and much, much more. Oh, and Wi-Fi. Yeah, there’s lots here. Let’s go learn...
Sponsors
SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. WordPress, OpenVPN, WireGuard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive server, Minecraft, Team Fortress 2, and more! Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com – OWC’s new Aura Pro X2 NVME Flash SSD adds speed and up to 2TB to your older Mac. Your Mac, your keyboard, your ports, just more space and speed!
SPONSOR: Experian Boost – Boost your FICO score instantly for free at Experian.com/MGG. Experian Boost can potentially help you establish or increase your access to credit.
Note: Shownotes are in progress…
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 767 for Monday, June 24, 2019 – I Hate It When My Computer Won’t Behave
- 00:02:33 Petter-QT-Double-Tap on Date Picker to Switch Granularity
- 00:03:42 Peter-Another Federighi QT-Switch Apps on iPhone X
- 00:06:57 Paul-CSF-Citrix Mouse for iPad
- 00:10:00 Dennis-CSF-OneTab for Chrome and Firefox
- 00:12:05 CSF-Kanex DuraBraid Audio Cables with Lightning and USB-C
- 00:13:31 Pepcom 2019
- 00:14:23 CSF-myCharge Unplugged Dual 10K
- 00:17:30 SPONSOR: Experian Boost – Boost your FICO score instantly for free at Experian.com/MGG. Experian Boost can potentially help you establish or increase your access to credit.
- 00:19:08 SPONSOR: LinkedIn Jobs – Go to LinkedIn.com/MGG and get $50 OFF toward your first job post!
- 00:21:04 James-Putting Your Storage and Backups in Order
- 00:31:31 Jon-Tweaking Autocorrect on the Mac?
- 00:37:49 Paul-Catalina, Nuke and Pave or Upgrade?
- 00:42:10 Beta Software: Using macOS Catalina and iPadOS
- 00:45:43 Adding Music Files to iPadOS? NOPE!
- 00:49:18 SPONSOR: Linode – You can build it on Linode. Instantly deploy and manage an SSD server in the Linode Cloud. WordPress, OpenVPN, WireGuard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive server, Minecraft, Team Fortress 2, and more! Start with a $20 credit using promo code mgg2019 at linode.com/mgg.
- 00:51:11 SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com – OWC’s new Aura Pro X2 NVME Flash SSD adds speed and up to 2TB to your older Mac. Your Mac, your keyboard, your ports, just more space and speed!
- 00:52:30 James-Advice on Wi-Fi Arsenal for In-Laws’ Installation
- Netflix Bandwidth Requirements broken out by Stream Type
- Eero Bufferbloat Protection or, as eero calls it, SQM
- Netspot for Site Surveys
- TP-Link Deco
- 01:07:26 Cory-Adding an Outdoor Wi-Fi Access Point
- 01:11:06 Richard-Long Range Wi-Fi Antenna
- 01:17:30 Steven-Did you buy it or get it for review?
- 01:20:58 MGG Weekly Newsletter
- 01:24:49 Rob-765-Keep Main Provider on Actual SIM or eSIM?
- 01:27:01 Craig-765-GigSky on eSIM in Asia
- 01:29:57 MGG 767 Outtro
- The Mac Geek Gab iPhone app
- Active MGG Sponsors and Coupon Codes List
- You’re downloading today’s show from CacheFly’s network
- BackBeat Media Podcast Network