Dr. Mac on Procrastinating, Touch-Screen Macs, and Siri at Home – ACM 409

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus joins Bryan and Jeff to talk about his new book, Working Smarter for Mac Users. It’s all about beating procrastination. They also talk about Apple, toasterfridges, and touch-screen Macs, and whether Apple would compete with Amazon’s Alexa in the home.

Dr. Mac on Procrastinating, Touch-Screen Macs, and Siri at Home - ACM 409

5:54 PM May. 3rd, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sources referenced in this episode:

