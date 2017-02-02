Ebook sales are down, tablet and ebook reader sales are down, and there may be a correlation. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at the state of ebook sales, plus they weigh in on an Apple patent for an Apple Watch battery wristband.
Ebook Sales Take a Hit, Apple Watch Battery Band Patent - TMO Daily Observations 2017-02-02
Sponsors
Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!
2 Comments Add a comment
Loved both topics on today’s show.
First, on e-books – I only buy e-books. I like that I can read them on whatever device I have with me and it will sync to the last place I read. Not having to carry a dictionary around or gloss over words which I don’t know the meaning of is also another benefit. One negative of ebooks as was brought up in the episode is that paging doesn’t match the print version.
As for the Apple Watch battery band, I would buy one if it was reasonably priced, especially now that I wear my Apple Watch while I sleep for the sleep monitoring, and yes theater mode is an awesome battery saver, much better than Airplane mode has proved to be for me.
If it is a book for pleasure I listen to audiobooks. If it is work related I read vendor or other online material plus watch related videos if possible I have purchased 1 hardcover book in the last 3 years or more and did that before learning there was going to be an audiobook, which is how I eventually consumed the material.
I feel that a lot of what was said about the consumption of ebooks was done by people searching for issues with ebooks. One such issue was “paging doesn’t match the print version”! I doubt most people ever look at the paper copy of a book to compare whether it matches the paging of the print version and really could care less if it doesn’t. Another issue was about the cover art of a book being a reason books are purchased. Except for a small cadre of readers, most people purchase a book for what’s written, not the cover art.
I never had an interest in purchasing a Kindle or Nook because they were primarily a single use device. Since I already owned an iPad, purchasing either would just be another device to keep up with and carry.
It would be interesting to find out if audiobook sales are replacing some of the ebook sales? Since audiobooks sync across devices like ebooks sync across devices thus providing the capability of listening no matter which device a person has with them.