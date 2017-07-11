EFF Tech Company Score Card, Smart Home Appliance Surveillance – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-11

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to sort out the EFF’s tech company score card, plus they have some thoughts on home voice appliances calling the police for us.

TDO 2017-07-11: EFF 2017 Tech Company Score Card

1:50 PM Jul. 11th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to sort out the EFF’s tech company score card, plus they have some thoughts on home voice...

Sponsors

iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account