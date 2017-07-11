EFF Tech Company Score Card, Smart Home Appliance Surveillance – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-11

Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to sort out the EFF’s tech company score card, plus they have some thoughts on home voice appliances calling the police for us.
TDO 2017-07-11: EFF 2017 Tech Company Score Card
Sponsors
iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.
- Apple Scores High on New EFF Scorecard for User Privacy
- Guy Accidentally Tells Smart Home Device to Call the Cops on Him
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- MacVoices #17155: Road to Macstock – Dave Hamilton Talks About The Whys of Mesh Networking
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed