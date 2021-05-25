Jeff Gamet returns to discuss the dramatic ending to Apple TV+ podcast ‘The Line’, and why Charlotte was wrong about the series.
End of 'The Line'
- ‘The Line’: Apple TV+ Original Podcast is Not That… Original
- Walking ‘The Line’— Media+
- Eddie Gallagher’s shocking claim that SEALs intended for detainee to die – ABC News
