Epic Facebook Rant, CAPTCHA Complaints, and Apple Store Hangouts – ACM 408

Bryan and Jeff go on an epic rant about Facebook and its attitude about humanity and our very lives. They also talk about problems they’ve been seeing with CAPTCHA systems, and ask whether or not Apple can make its retail locations places where people hang out.

