Bryan and Jeff go on an epic rant about Facebook and its attitude about humanity and our very lives. They also talk about problems they’ve been seeing with CAPTCHA systems, and ask whether or not Apple can make its retail locations places where people hang out.
Epic Facebook Rant, CAPTCHA Complaints, and Apple Store Hangouts - ACM 408
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple Introduces Today at Apple Events to Make its Stores the Place You Want to Hang Out
- Man In Thailand Kills Infant Daughter On Facebook Live, Video Stays Up For 24 Hours – SFist
- Get Free Bitcoins from 22 Faucets That Pay
- Jeff’s Twitter
- Bryan’s Twitter
- Jeff’s blog: Fresh Brewed Tales
- Bryan’s blog: Geek Tells