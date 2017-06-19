EU Encryption Proposal, Colorado Bill Blocking Smartphone Sales to Kids – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-19

The European Union seems to be taking a very different stance on digital encryption than the United States, so Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shear their thoughts, plus they look at a proposed Colorado law blocking kids from buying smartphones.
TDO 2017-06-19: EU Encryption Protection Laws
- EU proposes strong encryption protections
- Colorado bill aims to block smartphone sales to kids
- Jeff and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
