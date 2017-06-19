EU Encryption Proposal, Colorado Bill Blocking Smartphone Sales to Kids – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-19

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

The European Union seems to be taking a very different stance on digital encryption than the United States, so Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to shear their thoughts, plus they look at a proposed Colorado law blocking kids from buying smartphones.

TDO 2017-06-19: EU Encryption Protection Laws

1:50 PM Jun. 19th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

