Not That There’s Anything Wrong With Excessive – Mac Geek Gab 768

John F. Braun Dave Hamilton
&
@johnfbraun · +John F. Braun · @DaveHamilton · + &

| Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Sure you know about copy/paste, iCloud family accounts, selection tools, and password managers. But this week you’ll learn at least five new things just learning about all the different ways your fellow MGG listeners are using them to enhance their productivity! Join John and Dave as they dig into all of this and more.

Not That There's Anything Wrong With Excessive – Mac Geek Gab 768
Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

MGG 768: Not That There's Anything Wrong With Excessive

8:10 AM Jul. 1st, 2019 | 01:30:05

Sure you know about copy/paste, iCloud family accounts, selection tools, and password managers. But this week you’ll learn at least five new things just learning about all the different ways your fellow MGG listeners are using them to enhance their productivity! Join John and Dave...

Subscribe to the MGG Weekly Episode Newsletter

Sign up here for weekly MGG emails with details and shownotes from each episode.

Sponsors

SPONSOR: eero: the mesh Wi-Fi system that both John and Dave currently use. Visit eero.com/mgg to get $100 off the eero base unit and two Beacons package, plus one year of eero Plus!

SPONSOR: TextExpander: TextExpander helps you communicate smarter. Create snippets for things you type – or copy and paste – all the time. Get 20% off your first year’s subscription at TextExpander.com/podcast.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

This article is also published as a forum topic here »
Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account