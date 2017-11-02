Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns, Live Photos Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-02

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet talk share their insight on concerns about third-party app developer’s access to the iPhone X Face ID sensors, plus they have some great Live Photos tips, too.

