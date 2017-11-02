Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns, Live Photos Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-02

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet talk share their insight on concerns about third-party app developer’s access to the iPhone X Face ID sensors, plus they have some great Live Photos tips, too.
TDO 2017-11-02: Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns
- iApp developer access to iPhone X face data spooks some privacy experts
- Live Photos tips from Mac Geek Gab
- iOS 11: How to Turn On the Long Exposure Live Photo Effect
- iOS 11: How to Create a Loop Live Photo Effect on iPhone
- High Sierra: How to Edit Live Photos
- iOS: How to Duplicate a Live Photo as a Still One
