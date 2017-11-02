Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns, Live Photos Tips – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-02

Jeff Gamet

Dave Hamilton and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet talk share their insight on concerns about third-party app developer’s access to the iPhone X Face ID sensors, plus they have some great Live Photos tips, too.

TDO 2017-11-02: Face ID Sensor Privacy Concerns

1:35 PM Nov. 2nd, 2017 | 00:21:19 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

