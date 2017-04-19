Facebook, Apple, and Augmented Reality – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-19

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Facebook just announced its augmented reality platform and Apple has already said it’s very interested in AR. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Facebook’s augmented reality plans, what Apple may be working on, and how apps today are preparing us for an augmented reality future.

Facebook, Apple, and Augmented Reality - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-19

1:48 PM Apr. 19th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Facebook just announced its augmented reality platform and Apple has already said it’s very interested in AR. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet...

Sponsors

Looking for fresh and ready to make meals delivered to your door? Check out Blue Apron. TMO Daily Observations listeners get three free meals from your first order and free delivery!

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account