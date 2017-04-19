Facebook, Apple, and Augmented Reality – TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-19

Facebook just announced its augmented reality platform and Apple has already said it’s very interested in AR. Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Facebook’s augmented reality plans, what Apple may be working on, and how apps today are preparing us for an augmented reality future.

