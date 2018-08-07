Facebook Wants Your Bank Account Data, TSMC’s Chips Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-07

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Facebook asking banks for account information, plus the explore TSMC’s temporary chip production shut down for the WannaCry virus.

TDO 2018-08-07: Facebook Wants Your Bank Account Data John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Facebook asking banks for account information, plus the explore TSMC’s temporary chip production shut down for the WannaCry virus.