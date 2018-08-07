Facebook Wants Your Bank Account Data, TSMC’s Chips Problem – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-07

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Facebook asking banks for account information, plus the explore TSMC’s temporary chip production shut down for the WannaCry virus.

TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

TDO 2018-08-07: Facebook Wants Your Bank Account Data

1:55 PM Aug. 7th, 2018 | 00:21:32

John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Facebook asking banks for account information, plus the explore TSMC’s temporary chip production shut down for the WannaCry virus.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account