Facebook’s iPhone Activity Tracking, Apple Kills Back to My Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-23

TDO 2018-08-23: Facebook's iPhone Activity Tracking Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts Facebook using its Onavo VPN app to track iPhone user’s activity, plus they speculate on why Apple killed Back to My Mac in macOS Mojave.