Facebook’s iPhone Activity Tracking, Apple Kills Back to My Mac – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-23

Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts Facebook using its Onavo VPN app to track iPhone user’s activity, plus they speculate on why Apple killed Back to My Mac in macOS Mojave.
TDO 2018-08-23: Facebook's iPhone Activity Tracking
Andrew Orr and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts Facebook using its Onavo VPN app to track iPhone user’s activity, plus they speculate on why Apple killed Back to My Mac in macOS Mojave.
Sponsors
Molekule is a complete reinvention of the air purifier, not just an improvement on existing, outdated technology. Its PECO technology goes beyond HEPA filtration to not just capture but completely destroy the full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including those 1000x smaller than a HEPA filter can trap. Molekule has already helped allergy & asthma sufferers around the country better cope with their conditions and significantly reduce their symptoms. Get $75 off your first order at the Molekule website with the special discount code TDO.
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.