Facebook Privacy Tips and More – TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-22

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share some tips on managing your Facebook account and privacy settings.

TDO 2018-03-22: Facebook Privacy Tips and More

1:34 PM Mar. 22nd, 2018 | 00:22:53 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

