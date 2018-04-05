Facebook’s Powerful Draw, Limiting Online Tracking – TMO Daily Observations 2018-04-05

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss how Facebook works to hold our interest, and talk about ways to limit how much the social network tracks us.
TDO 2018-04-05: Facebook's Powerful Draw
- How Facebook Seduced its Billions of Users
- macOS High Sierra: 3 Ways to Sandbox Facebook for Optimal Privacy
- macOS and iOS: New Website Warnings (and What They Mean)
- Ghost Browser
- Facebook Container for Firefox
