Facebook’s Powerful Draw, Limiting Online Tracking – TMO Daily Observations 2018-04-05

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss how Facebook works to hold our interest, and talk about ways to limit how much the social network tracks us.

TDO 2018-04-05: Facebook's Powerful Draw

2:02 PM Apr. 5th, 2018 | 00:20:42 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

