Facebook and Smartphone Spying, Bryan’s iPhone 8 and iPhone X Price Theory – TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-30

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to shed some light on reports that Facebook uses our smartphone cameras to spy on us for targeted ads, plus the look at the iPhone 8’s role in making the iPhone X price tag more palatable.

TDO 2017-10-30: Facebook and Smartphone Spying

1:49 PM Oct. 30th, 2017 | 00:22:34 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

