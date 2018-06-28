Facebook’s Spy Patent, Apple Music Shows, Samsung Patent Fight Ends – ACM 468

Facebook has a scary new patent application that Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet say “is so Zuck.” They also talk about how Apple might position and price its streaming original content, and there are a lot of possibilities. Plus, Apple’s long-running patent fight with Samsung is over. What does that really mean?

