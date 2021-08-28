Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss some of the products they hope Apple announces this fall. They also take a look at some of the next-gen cryptocurrencies trying to solve real-world problems, like Fetch.ai and its blockchain-based software agents. You can practically hear Bryan drooling!

Fall Apple Product Hopes, Crypto Solving Real-World Problems - ACM 554

3:36 AM Aug. 28th, 2021 | 01:24:38

Sources referenced in this episode:

