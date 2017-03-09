Privacy and Encryption, HP’s Push for Apple’s Pro Customers – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-09

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

FBI Director James Comey absolute privacy doesn’t exist in the United States. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for privacy and security through encryption, plus John tells us why HP is targeting Apple’s Pro users with its new computers.

1:19 PM Mar. 9th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

iMazing 2 is the Mac App which simply lets you do more with your iPhone or iPad. You can copies files to and from your iOS devices, backup all your files, save voice messages, and more. You can try iMazing 2 now for free and get the app for 20% off.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

