FBI Director James Comey absolute privacy doesn’t exist in the United States. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for privacy and security through encryption, plus John tells us why HP is targeting Apple’s Pro users with its new computers.
Privacy and Encryption, HP's Push for Apple's Pro Customers - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-09
- Comey’s ‘No Absolute Privacy in America’ Statement is a Threat to Encryption
- Hewlett-Packard Caters to Creative/Tech Pros with Z2 Mini PC
