Privacy and Encryption, HP’s Push for Apple’s Pro Customers – TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-09

FBI Director James Comey absolute privacy doesn’t exist in the United States. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at what that means for privacy and security through encryption, plus John tells us why HP is targeting Apple’s Pro users with its new computers.

