Evil Address Records of Death … and Files! – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 695

There’s always a theme, and this week it’s Files. Sure, your two favorite geeks talk about a LOT more than that, but Files are always there. The Files app in iOS, looking at your files on macOS in new ways, finding files that can be deleted, and time files when you’re having fun. What? Just listen and enjoy. It’s easier that way.

