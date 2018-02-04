Evil Address Records of Death … and Files! – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 695

There’s always a theme, and this week it’s Files. Sure, your two favorite geeks talk about a LOT more than that, but Files are always there. The Files app in iOS, looking at your files on macOS in new ways, finding files that can be deleted, and time files when you’re having fun. What? Just listen and enjoy. It’s easier that way.
MGG 695: Evil Address Records of Death ... and Files!
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 695 for Sunday, February 4, 2018
- 00:02:37 Bob-Saving large files to Dropbox on iOS
- 00:09:06 ADD Todd-How Purgeable is Purgeable Space?
- 00:13:46 Doug-QT-Toggle Hidden Folders and Files in macOS Finder
- 00:18:07 Chris-691-Truly solving the iCloud Contacts Syncing Problem
- 00:25:05 Giles-Managing iTunes Media with Family Sharing
- 00:30:37 Network troubleshooting with ping
- 00:33:22 Jon-SIM Lock vs. Find my
- 00:42:06 Chuck-Stability of High Sierra
- 00:47:21 Todd-Upgrading to High Sierra in light of Meltdown
- 00:57:28 Dave-694-Honey
- 00:58:43 Tanel-694-Vector Graphics on the Mac
- 01:00:14 Bill-694-Use Windows to run M4VGear
- 01:02:25 James-693-Thunderbolt SSD instead of internal Upgrade
- 01:06:08 Don-Drive icons disappearing
- 01:10:11 Brett-694-Losing macOS Server’s DNS Server (just the GUI goes away)
- 01:15:53 David-Which Path to Windows is Best?
- 01:20:59 CSF-693-SmartJoin from Alf Watt
