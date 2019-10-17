Charlotte Henry and John Martellaro join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to discuss FitBit’s efforts to claw back some space from Apple Watch with a heart-monitoring feature. They also discuss the EU’s weird antitrust concern about Apple Pay.

