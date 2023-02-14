Fixes, a Break, and Not Talking About the NBA – TMO Daily Observations 2023-02-14

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
TMO Daily Observations Podcast Logo
Download Audio

Apple hit with many mini updates on Monday. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken to talk a few points raised by those. Plus – Why it is way too early to talk about Apple going for streaming rights to the NBA.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.