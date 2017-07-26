Flash Finally Dies, Apple’s Hearing Aid MFi Program – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-26

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the official death of Flash, plus they share their thoughts on Apple’s Made for iPhone certification for hearing aids and cochlear implants.

TDO 2017-07-26: The Death of Flash Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the official death of Flash, plus they share their thoughts on Apple’s Made for iPhone certification for hearing aids and cochlear implants.