Flash Finally Dies, Apple’s Hearing Aid MFi Program – TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-26

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the official death of Flash, plus they share their thoughts on Apple’s Made for iPhone certification for hearing aids and cochlear implants.

TDO 2017-07-26: The Death of Flash

1:56 PM Jul. 26th, 2017 | 00:26:21 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the official death of Flash, plus they share their thoughts on Apple’s Made for iPhone certification for hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Sponsors

The Eve Degree from Elgato is a HomeKit compatible sensor that tracks the temperature, humidity, and air pressure in your home or out doors. It’s sleek aluminum body looks great, and the built-in display makes easy to read without looking at your iPhone.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account