There is never a dull moment when the MGG Family gets together, and this week with questions about misbehaving fonts, unsorted Photos, and inconsistent speed tests, well, there’s a lot happening. And that’s just the first round! Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton sort through all this and more. Press play … and enjoy!

