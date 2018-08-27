Fonts and Photos and SpeedTests and Clouds – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 724

There is never a dull moment when the MGG Family gets together, and this week with questions about misbehaving fonts, unsorted Photos, and inconsistent speed tests, well, there’s a lot happening. And that’s just the first round! Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton sort through all this and more. Press play … and enjoy!

Binary Clouds with text: Fonts and Photos and SpeedTests and Clouds – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 724
MGG 724: Fonts and Photos and SpeedTests and Clouds

7:41 PM Aug. 27th, 2018 | 01:30:09

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

