There is never a dull moment when the MGG Family gets together, and this week with questions about misbehaving fonts, unsorted Photos, and inconsistent speed tests, well, there’s a lot happening. And that’s just the first round! Listen as John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton sort through all this and more. Press play … and enjoy!
MGG 724: Fonts and Photos and SpeedTests and Clouds
Sponsors
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 724 for Monday, August 27, 2018
- 00:04:00 Randy-Fonts Displaying Oddly in Mail and Safari
- 00:08:14 Brian-Photos Sorting
- 00:11:31 Adam-CSFR-ExifTool
- 00:13:17 Iain-CSF-723-NeoFinder
- 00:14:35 Use Finder Search Attributes
- 00:17:11 Rich-Understanding SpeedTest Results
- 00:28:39 Adam-Transcribing YouTube Videos
- 00:34:55 Damian-QT-iOS Grouped Emails
- 00:35:59 E-Jan-Target Display Mode
- 00:37:59 Bob-721-The SSD Egg Carton Analogy
- 00:44:26 David-722-AppleCare+ Thoughts
- 00:48:08 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Bob L., Jeff P., John V., John D., Kaz M., Michael L., Ken L., Clive S., Dave G., Gary B., Jeff F., Joseph B-P, Micah P. , Rich F., Kevin S., Harry M., Mike P., David R., Tom M., Matthias S., Dmitry S., Drew T., Juergen G., William J., Gray J., Wes G., Mark R., Mike M., Fernando M., Allen C., Stuart M., Michael E., John L., Kirschen S., Michael C., Tony Z., Seth R., Martijn B., Peter M., Jonathan C.
- 00:50:36 Neal-Private Cloud Syncing Solutions
- 00:58:17 Chris-Suggestions for PDF Storage, iOS SMB Access?
- 01:08:21 Ed-Thoughts on Sonos Beam
- 01:19:33 Gary-CSF-Windows 95 is now a Mac App
- 01:20:19 Dusty-VirtualBox and USB Devices
- 01:26:48 MGG 724 Outtro
