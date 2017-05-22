Ford’s Interest in Autonomous Cars, iOS 11 Wish List – TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-22

The car market just took an interesting turn because Ford’s new CEO was running the company’s autonomous vehicle division. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss how what that means for the car industry and the other companies with autonomous vehicle aspirations. They also share some thoughts on what Apple may have planned for its iOS 11 announcements at next month’s Worldwide Developer Conference.

