From One Frying Pan to Another? – TMO Daily Observations 2023-01-20

Ken_Ray

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast
Download Audio

India has given Chinese companies a green light that should help Apple grow manufacturing on the subcontinent. But, if it requires Chinese companies, is diversification into India really diversification? TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts and Ken puzzle over that. Plus – a how-to on making use of HomePod’s temperature and humidity sensors.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge
Get In Touch:

Sponsors

Get rid of useless subscriptions with Rocket Money now. Go to rocketmoney.com/macobserver.

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.