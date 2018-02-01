Two Former Professional (W)rappers and One Amateur Discuss Apple’s HomePod Strategy, and FTP – TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-01

Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at FTP apps for iPhone and iPad, plus they discuss Apple’s HomePod strategy.
TDO 2018-02-01: iOS FTP Apps, HomePod Strategy
- 4 FTP Clients for your iPhone and iPad
- Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK
- Apple’s HomePod marketing strategy
- DOJ/SEC Investigate Throttlegate, Facebook Google Doom, New Macs in 2018 – ACM 447
