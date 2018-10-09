Goodbye Google+, USB-C iPad Pro – TMO Daily Observations 2018-10-09

Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to discuss what’s behind Google shutting down its Google+ social network platform, plus they explore a new report saying an iPad Pro with a USB-C port is coming in October.
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
TDO 2018-10-09: Goodbye Google+
- Google Shuttering Google+ to Consumers, Reportedly Didn’t Disclose Data Breach for Fear of Regulation
- New iPad Pro and Apple Pencil 2 expectations
