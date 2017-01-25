The Goodies in iOS 10.3, Net Neutrality on the Chopping Block – ACM 395

iOS 10.3 is out in beta, and it has some fun new goodies. Bryan and Jeff look at what they think is most interesting. Net Neutrality is also on the chopping block, one of those situations where politics and technology intersect in annoying ways.

