iOS 10.3 is out in beta, and it has some fun new goodies. Bryan and Jeff look at what they think is most interesting. Net Neutrality is also on the chopping block, one of those situations where politics and technology intersect in annoying ways.
The Goodies in iOS 10.3, Net Neutrality on the Chopping Block - ACM 395
Sources referenced in this episode:
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with Find My AirPods support, more – 9to5Mac
- New FCC Chairman Sets His Sites on Killing Net Neutrality
