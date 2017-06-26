Google to End Gmail Scanning, Nike’s AR Shoe Promotion – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-26

Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet sort out exactly what Google’s plan to stop scanning our Gmail accounts really means, plus they take a look at Nike’s new augmented reality shoe promotion scheme.
TDO 2017-06-26: Gmail Scanning, Nike AR Promotion
- Google Will Finally Stop Scanning Your Emails to Personalize Gmail Ads
- Nike, SNKRS Team Up for Augmented Reality Shoe Promotions on Your iPhone
- Swift Playgrounds
- Jeff, Dave, and Bryan are speaking at Macstock 2017
- On The Road to Macstock (at AltConf) with Jeff Gamet
- MacVoices #17151: Road to Macstock – Bryan Chaffin On Apple’s Changing Times
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed