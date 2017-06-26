Google to End Gmail Scanning, Nike’s AR Shoe Promotion – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-26

Jeff Gamet

Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet sort out exactly what Google’s plan to stop scanning our Gmail accounts really means, plus they take a look at Nike’s new augmented reality shoe promotion scheme.

TDO 2017-06-26: Gmail Scanning, Nike AR Promotion

1:45 PM Jun. 26th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

