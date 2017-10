Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Google’s new hardware announcements and voice control, plus they have some thoughts on the new social network service XikiHub.

TDO 2017-10-06: Google's New Hardware Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at Google’s new hardware announcements and voice control, plus they have some thoughts on the new social network service XikiHub.