Google Home owners are angry because yesterday they got an ad to go along with their morning schedule request. Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Google doing what it always does, plus they have some opinions on McDonald’s offering mobile app food ordering.
Google Home's Ad Responses, McDonald's and Mobile Ordering - TMO Daily Observations 2017-03-17
- Google Home including ads with responses
- McDonald’s Is Testing Mobile Orders from an App
