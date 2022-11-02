Grumpy and Gleeful Apple and Tech News – TMO Daily Observations 2022-11-02

There’s tech news that brings us down and tech news that boosts our spirits. TMO Managing Editor Jeff Butts joins Ken today, as each brings one bothersome story and one happy story to the mix.

