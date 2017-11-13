Hacking Face ID, DOJ Still Hates Encryption – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-13

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at a report from a security company that hacked the iPhone X Face ID, plus they discuss the DOJ’s new push for encryption back doors.

TDO 2017-11-13: Hacking Face ID

2:17 PM Nov. 13th, 2017 | 00:22:47 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Sponsors

VideoBlocks brings you all of the stock video footage, audio, and images you can imagine for a fraction of the cost of other services. It’s all royalty-free for personal and commercial projects, and new content is added regularly so there’s always something fresh to download. TDO listeners can get the Triple Bundle with unlimited video, audio, and image access for a full year for just $149.

