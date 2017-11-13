Hacking Face ID, DOJ Still Hates Encryption – TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-13

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at a report from a security company that hacked the iPhone X Face ID, plus they discuss the DOJ’s new push for encryption back doors.

