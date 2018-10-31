Halloween Special, New iPads and Macs, Mr. Ricky Cleans House – ACM 486

In this episode, Mr. Ricky pays a visit. And after Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss Apple’s new iPads and Macs, Mr. Ricky decides it’s time to clean up the mess and set our interns free! All that and more in this Halloween 2018 Special Episode!
Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)
Halloween Special, New iPads & Macs, and Mr. Ricky - ACM 486
