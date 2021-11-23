Happy Birthday to Me(dia)+ — Media+

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
| Media+
The Mac Observer's Media+ Podcast Logo
Download Audio

It’s Media+’s first birthday! Kelly Guimont joins Charlotte Henry to celebrate and discuss all that has changed in the digital media landscape during the last 12 months.

Apple Podcasts badge Overcast badge RSS feed badge

Sponsors

BetterHelp online therapy – go to BetterHelp.com.mediaplus for 10 percent off your first month.

Show Notes

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.