MGG 721: Haunted Drives, Beachballs, and Chatty Cathy
Is running a full SSD OK? What's accessing my hard drive? How do I get custom sounds into Mail? These are just a few of the questions that John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton, your two favorite geeks, answer this week.
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 721 for Monday, August 6, 2018
- 00:01:40 Flanging
- 00:03:31 Thermometers, Qi Charging, and Heat
- 00:08:42 Jai-QT and CSF-Mail PDF, Secure Files, Browser Strings
- 00:13:42 James-CSF-Pockethernet
- 00:17:51 Ev-CSF-SSD RAID Adapter
- 00:20:06 Mark-CSF-MU Travel Charger
- 00:21:22 Bob-719-Why the Beachball Appears
- 00:22:57 Harvey-720-Assistive Touch for Undo
- 00:29:03 Jim-Start with the basics
- 00:33:10 Ron-New MacBook Pro… don’t forget the speed!
- 00:36:26 Jon-Reinstalling High Sierra on 2018 MacBook Pro
- 00:40:18 Jeff-Solve Apple Watch Bluetooth Disconnects
- 00:44:53 Tony-Finding a file without the name
- 00:51:25 Greg-iOS Video Size?
- 00:57:49 Karl-The Case of the Haunted Drive
- 01:03:12 This week’s MGG Premium Contributors:
- Nick S., Robert D., Beth B., Ward J., Greg S., Olga P., Bob P., Michael L., Jason A., Stephen A., Chris F., Paul M., Mike C., Mark R., Gary W., David H., Robert F., Karl B., Peter P.
- 01:04:35 Jim-System Info | Storage | System Item is Bogus
- 01:12:52 Daniel-Is Running Full SSDs OK?
- 01:18:30 John-Custom Sounds in macOS Mail
- 01:24:05 MGG 721 Outtro
