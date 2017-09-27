High Sierra in the Wild, Apple Watch Apps, Tech-palooza – ACM 430

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| Apple Context Machine Podcast

Jeff Butts joins Jeff while Bryan is out of town to share macOS High Sierra experiences so far, talk about the state of Apple Watch apps, plus nerd out on Arduino and Raspberry Pi.

ACM 430: macOS High Sierra, Apple Watch Apps

4:14 PM Sep. 27th, 2017 | 00:57:56 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Apple Context Machine iTunes Art

