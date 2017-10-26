A High Sierra USB installer, Raspberry Pi AirPrint server, and tmutil – Terminal Tinkering 8

It’s time for another installation of Terminal Tinkering, and this week your host Jeff Butts has plenty in store. Watch and learn about tmutil, using a Raspberry Pi as an AirPrint server, and creating a USB installer for macOS High Sierra.
TT8: A High Sierra USB installer, Raspberry Pi AirPrint server, and tmutil
This week on Terminal Tinkering, your host Jeff Butts demonstrates how to create a USB installation drive for macOS High Sierra. Then he explains and shows you how to turn a Raspberry Pi computer into an AirPrint server, and how to use the tmutil command on High Sierra to manage Time Machine local snapshots of your APFS volumes.