TDO 2017-10-11: Hobbled iPhone Myth Kelly Guimont and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to shoot down the myth that Apple intentionally slows down older iPhones, plus they look at Amazing Stories coming to Apple Music, and the new App Camp for Girls fundraiser.