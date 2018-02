Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the early HomePod reviews ahead of this Friday’s release, plus they talk about audio quality and Siri’s limitations.

TDO 2018-02-06: HomePod Audio Quality and Siri Bryan Chaffin and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to look at the early HomePod reviews ahead of this Friday’s release, plus they talk about audio quality and Siri’s limitations.