The Big HomePod FAQ Show – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-09

Today Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to dive deep into what we know about Apple’s HomePod and get you up to speed on what it does—and doesn’t—do.
TDO 2017-06-09: TDO's HomePod FAQ
Sponsors
For more than 25 years Other World Computing and MacSales.com have been dedicated to delivering the absolute best gear to upgrade and repair your Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and more. They offer 24/7 personal support, great how-to information, and will even install upgrades for you through their mail in program. Check out their batteries, RAM, SSDs, and more at the MacSales.com website.
- TMO’s HomePod FAQ
- Apple Will Reinvent Home Music with HomePod
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed