The Big HomePod FAQ Show – TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-09

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Today Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to dive deep into what we know about Apple’s HomePod and get you up to speed on what it does—and doesn’t—do.

TDO 2017-06-09: TDO's HomePod FAQ

1:30 PM Jun. 9th, 2017 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Today Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to dive deep into what we know about Apple’s HomePod and get you up to speed on...

Sponsors

For more than 25 years Other World Computing and MacSales.com have been dedicated to delivering the absolute best gear to upgrade and repair your Macs, iPhones, iPads, iPods, and more. They offer 24/7 personal support, great how-to information, and will even install upgrades for you through their mail in program. Check out their batteries, RAM, SSDs, and more at the MacSales.com website.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

The Mac Observer's WWDC 2017 coverage sponsored by:

  • GigSky
  • Other World Computing
  • Readdle
  • SaneBox
  • iMazing

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account