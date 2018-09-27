HomePod in Hotels, iOS 12 Shortcuts – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-27

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about HomePod coming to Marriott hotel rooms, plus they explore who will be interested in iOS 12 Shortcuts.

TDO 2018-09-27: HomePod in Hotels Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about HomePod coming to Marriott hotel rooms, plus they explore who will be interested in iOS 12 Shortcuts.