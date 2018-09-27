HomePod in Hotels, iOS 12 Shortcuts – TMO Daily Observations 2018-09-27

Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about HomePod coming to Marriott hotel rooms, plus they explore who will be interested in iOS 12 Shortcuts.
TDO 2018-09-27: HomePod in Hotels
Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about HomePod coming to Marriott hotel rooms, plus they explore who will be interested in iOS 12 Shortcuts.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.
- Apple Partners with Salesforce for New Business Apps
- Apple, Salesforce Partnership has Marriott Putting HomePod in Hotel Rooms
- Netgear Acquires Meural And Plans To Add A WiFi Router Into The Digital Frame
- Exploring iOS 12 Shortcuts
- Doug’s AppleScripts
- Mac Geek Gab app
- Adam Christianson’s The Maccast
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed