HomePod’s Limited Market Share, Netflix vs In-app Subscriptions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-22

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss HomePod’s lack of growth in the smart speaker market, plus they look at Netflix’s plan to cut off Apple from in-app subscription purchases.

TDO 2018-08-22: HomePod's Limited Market Share John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss HomePod’s lack of growth in the smart speaker market, plus they look at Netflix’s plan to cut off Apple from in-app subscription purchases.