HomePod’s Limited Market Share, Netflix vs In-app Subscriptions – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-22

John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss HomePod’s lack of growth in the smart speaker market, plus they look at Netflix’s plan to cut off Apple from in-app subscription purchases.
TDO 2018-08-22: HomePod's Limited Market Share
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to discuss HomePod’s lack of growth in the smart speaker market, plus they look at Netflix’s plan to cut off Apple from in-app subscription purchases.
Sponsors
Molekule is a complete reinvention of the air purifier, not just an improvement on existing, outdated technology. Its PECO technology goes beyond HEPA filtration to not just capture but completely destroy the full spectrum of indoor air pollutants, including those 1000x smaller than a HEPA filter can trap. Molekule has already helped allergy & asthma sufferers around the country better cope with their conditions and significantly reduce their symptoms. Get $75 off your first order at the Molekule website with the special discount code TDO.
Start your hunt for the perfect employee with LinkedIn Jobs and get a special discount for being a TDO fan. Just Go to LinkedIn’s jobs site and get $50 off your first job post.