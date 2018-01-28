John and Dave return to answer your questions and share your tips… and theirs! Addressing The Novice NAS Conundrum, the question often comes up: does it make sense for NAS manufacturers to target the novice market? But that’s not all, your geeks get heady talking about HomePod and macOS Server, too. Plus we’ve got questions (and answers) about java, USB drives, and much more. Download… and enjoy!

