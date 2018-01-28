John and Dave return to answer your questions and share your tips… and theirs! Addressing The Novice NAS Conundrum, the question often comes up: does it make sense for NAS manufacturers to target the novice market? But that’s not all, your geeks get heady talking about HomePod and macOS Server, too. Plus we’ve got questions (and answers) about java, USB drives, and much more. Download… and enjoy!
MGG 694: A Cerebral Sunday Morning: HomePod, macOS Server, Novice NAS, and Questions Answered
Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:
- 00:00:00 Mac Geek Gab 694 for Sunday, January 28, 2018 <https://macgeekgab.com/>
- 00:02:48 Drew-693-M4VGear Not Compatible with High Sierra
- 00:03:38 Waren-693-Import Photos to find Corrupted ones
- 00:05:01 Pixelmator and VectorMator
- 00:08:11 Neal-693-Adapting Between Thunderbolt Versions
- 00:11:13 Marcus-692-Fix Text Message Forwarding
- 00:13:03 Brett-Considerate Screen Dimming… Enhanced!
- 00:18:43 QT-Neverssl.com for captive portal Wi-Fi in hotels
- 00:22:29 Leon and Abbi-Use Cloud Station or Expandrive to replace all syncing services
- 00:27:29 This week’s MGG Premium Subscribers:
- Jim L., Nick S., Micah P., David M., Tom H., Michael D., Dionicio Y., Dan B., Mike D., Ralph M., Tim M., Joseph K
- 00:29:15 Graham-The Changes to macOS Server
- 00:36:53 Todd-The Novice NAS Conundrum
- 00:49:42 Leslie-What is HomePod
- 01:00:28 Kenny-Price-drop Trackers
- 01:02:42 Jim-Unable to Enable FileVault in High Sierra
- FileVault 2: Enabling & Disabling Additional Authorized Users
- sudo fdesetup add -usertoadd username
- 01:10:42 Royce-Java Installation?
- Download Java 9 (either JDK or JRE)
- 01:20:39 David-Block Writing to Removable Media on Mac
- 01:23:03 MGG Outtro
