New HomePod Features, Understanding MacBook Pro Throttling – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-23

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on reported features coming in HomePod OS 12, plus John explains why some people are overreacting to processor throttling in the i9 Touch Bar MacBook Pro.

