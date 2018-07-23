New HomePod Features, Understanding MacBook Pro Throttling – TMO Daily Observations 2018-07-23

John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on reported features coming in HomePod OS 12, plus John explains why some people are overreacting to processor throttling in the i9 Touch Bar MacBook Pro.
Title: TDO 2018-07-23: New HomePod Features
- HomePod OS 12 to Support iPhone Voice Calls, Multiple Timers
- MacBook Pro, FreezerGate and a Tempest in a Teapot
- Jeff is talking at WordCamp Denver in July
