HomePod and Streaming Music Services, Mac App Store 64-bit App Deadline – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-29

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.

TDO 2018-01-29: HomePod and Streaming Music Services Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.