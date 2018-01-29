HomePod and Streaming Music Services, Mac App Store 64-bit App Deadline – TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-29

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet

| The Mac Observer's Daily Observations Podcast

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.

TDO 2018-01-29: HomePod and Streaming Music Services

1:37 PM Jan. 29th, 2018 | 00:00:00 — Download: MP3 Version (AAC Version Coming Soon)

Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.

The Mac Observer Daily Observations Podcast

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account