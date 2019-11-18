Searching Safari’s history, running macOS Catalina 10.15 on an unsupported Mac, previews in Finder’s list fit, and a creative use for Chrome profiles are just a few of the tips shared in today’s episode. Listen as John and Dave answer listener questions and share even more tips right here. Press play and enjoy learning at least five new things!

