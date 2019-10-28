iCloud Keychain vs. Catalina Cage Match – Mac Geek Gab 786

Today, your two favorite geeks dig into your questions about recovering photo data, removing malware, resolving iCloud Keychain in macOS Catalina, and more. But that’s not all! You’ve got some great tips for automating those un-automatable Personal Reminders, fixing DNS, Mono Podcast Listening, and creating disk images. All of this and more from Dave Hamilton and John F. Braun, as soon as you press play. Do it now and don’t get caught!

Download: MP3 Version | AAC Version

7:30 AM Oct. 28th, 2019 | 01:28:10

Sponsors

SPONSOR: Other World Computing at MacSales.com. Check out their new Envoy Pro EX with transfer speeds up to 980MB/s and capacities up to 2TB.

SPONSOR: iFixit. Visit iFixit.com/mgg to fix your Mac today and get $10 off your next $50 fix.

SPONSOR: Mack Weldon. Better than whatever you’re wearing right now, Mack Weldon is a premium men’s essentials brand that believes in smart design and premium fabrics. Use MGG at checkout for 20% off your first order.

Note: Shownotes are in progress…

Chapters/Timestamps/Stuff mentioned:

