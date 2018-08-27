iCloud Storage is too Low, Bryan’s Phishing Scam Encounter – TMO Daily Observations 2018-08-27

Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at how Apple’s free 200 GB iCloud storage for two months offer underscores how the standard 5 GB is far too low, plus they look at a new phishing scam Bryan encountered.
TDO 2018-08-27: iCloud Storage is too Low
Bryan Chaffin and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to look at how Apple’s free 200 GB iCloud storage for two months offer underscores how the standard 5 GB is far too low, plus they look at a new phishing scam Bryan encountered.
Sponsors
Jamf Now helps you set up, manage and protect your Apple devices on demand. They support macOS and iOS devices like the iMac, iPhone, and iPad, and let you keep track of operating system versions and serial numbers, plus you can manage email settings, and more. Three devices are supported for free, and additional devices cost just $2 a month. Head over to the Jamf website and sign up for your free account today.
- Apple Admits its Free iCloud Storage Isn’t Enough; Offers a Promotion
- Bryan encounters a new phishing scam
- TMO Daily Observations Twitter feed